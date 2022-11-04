Contests
Macy’s tree to arrive at Fountain Square this weekend

The Christmas Tree at Fountain Square Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
The Christmas Tree at Fountain Square Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2020.(Cara Owsley/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will start to look a little more like Christmas on Fountain Square this weekend as the 45-foot Concolor-Fir tree from Medina, OH, will begin its procession late Friday evening.

The 2022 ProLink Staffing Holiday Tree, presented by Macy’s, is scheduled to arrive Saturday at 6 a.m. and will be lifted into place on the southwest corner of the square.

Capitol City Group will start the tree installation at 7 a.m. and will finish the installation around noon. Strands of decorative lights and a newly five-foot-tall, custom 10-point star designed with the ProLink Staffing will be added at some point throughout the day.

“This tree is the centerpiece for many Cincinnati holiday traditions,” Andi Schultes, Senior Events Production Manager for 3CDC, said. “Our goal every year is to find a beautiful tree that will be a part of a lasting memory for Fountain Square visitors.”

The UC Health Ice Rink, presented by Fifth Third Bank, will open Saturday. The hours and hours and session types may vary.  Reservations are open to the public.

The 2021 Macy’s Light Up the Square will return Friday, Nov. 26, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

