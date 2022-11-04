Near-record high Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you didn’t get out and enjoy the gloriously warm, sunny weather Thursday, you have another chance Friday.

The high temperature will soar to a high of 75 degrees under sunny skies. That’s just a few degrees shy of the record high of 79 degrees, recorded on this date in 2003 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The next chance of rain will arrive by noon Saturday. Chances for these scattered showers will stick around until just before dawn Sunday.

While rain could be falling in Clifton for Saturday’s University of Cincinnati football game, Sunday’s home Bengals game looks dry.

This warm snap will stick around through the next seven days, Friday, Nov. 11.

Then, cooler air will gush in and push temperatures below normal by Tuesday, Nov. 15.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.