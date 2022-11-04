Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Nick Cannon expecting baby No. 11; 2nd with Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is expecting baby No. 11 and his second with model Alyssa Scott.
Nick Cannon is expecting baby No. 11 and his second with model Alyssa Scott.(VLADTV / YouTube via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott announced they are expecting another child together.

People reports that Scott is pregnant with her third baby and second with Cannon.

The announcement comes nearly a year after their son Zen died at 5 months old from a brain tumor in December 2021.

When Zen was sick, Cannon reportedly called Scott the “strongest woman he’d ever seen” while speaking about her on his talk show.

Scott, 29, first shared the baby news on Instagram with a photo showing her baby bump while holding her 4-year-old daughter Zeela.

This week, the model shared more pictures to celebrate the pregnancy, posing nude in a bathtub with Cannon.

Us Weekly also confirmed Scott’s pregnancy. She has not revealed if she is expecting a boy or a girl.

In September, Cannon welcomed baby No. 10, Rise Messiah Cannon, with Brittany Bell. Rise is their third child together.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the Greyhound location in Downtown Cincinnati.
Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Cincinnati postal worker admits to role in fentanyl trafficking operation
Woman says she was wrongfully charged after defending herself against tenants
Landlord arrested after calling police for help evicting tenants
Police said the gun was left in a spot where the 3-year-old and another child, age six, had...
Father now charged with involuntary manslaughter in son’s death: Court docs
Darrin Johnson, 26, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2021 after he allegedly assaulted a UC student for...
Federal hate crime charges filed against Cincinnati man after alleged race-based assault

Latest News

Seven children get adopted in Hamilton County on Adoption Day
Seven children get adopted in Hamilton County on Adoption Day
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
Attendance down, classes canceled across Tri-State schools due to flu and RSV
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Pike County massacre trial: Judge sends jury home, cancels court Friday
Colerain police arrest juvenile accused of making false active shooter threat