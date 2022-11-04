Pike County massacre trial: Jury to hear wiretap recordings of Wagners

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The jury in the Pike County massacre trial is expected Friday to listen to recorded conversations of the Wagner family from 2018 wiretaps.

The presentation of this evidence from the state most likely will take all day Friday because there are several recordings, FOX19 NOW has learned.

Special Agent Ryan Scheiderer with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, who oversaw the massacre case, and BCI Criminal Intelligence Analyst Julia Eveslage are both expected to return to the stand and testify.

Friday marks the end of the eighth week of George Wagner IV’s murder trial.

Wagner IV and three other members of his family were indicted in November 2018 for the execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families: his father Billy Wagner, 51; his mother, Angela Wagner, 52 and his younger brother, Jake Wagner, 28.

George Wagner, 31, and his father have pleaded not guilty and continue to fight all charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder.

George Wagner IV’s attorneys unsuccessfully tried before trial to have the murder charges thrown out against their client. His brother and mother’s confessions prove he didn’t kill or even shoot anyone, they argued in court records, but the judge refused to dismiss the charges.

The judge sided with the state, who contends George Wagner IV should be convicted of the murder charges because he actively participated in the planning, preparation and cover-up of the massacre.

Billy Wagner’s trial is expected to be held in Pike County next year.

But Angela Wagner and Jake Wagner pleaded guilty to their roles in the slaying last year.

They agreed to testify against George Wagner IV and have spent the past two weeks doing just that. Angela Wagner testified three days earlier this week, and Jake Wagner took the stand four days last week.

Their testimonies occurred off-camera at their request and the state’s.

Custody and control over the then-2-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, was the motive behind the slayings, prosecutors have said.

Angela Wagner and Jake Wagner also have both now testified that they feared Sophia would be sexually abused as their motivation for the massacre.

By 2016, Jake Wagner and Hanna May Rhoden were sharing custody of Sophia, exchanging her every other week.

Jake Wagner said on the stand he grew “jealous” when the mother of his child moved on and began to see other men after they broke up.

Hanna May Rhoden had a second daughter, Kylie, with one man and was dating another when Jake Wagner says he killed her.

Angela Wagner said on the stand that when Sophia would return to their home, her private areas were “red” and had “strong odors.”

During her week with the Wagners, the redness would subside, Angela Wagner claimed, only to return after Sophia went back to the Rhodens.

Under cross-examination, George Wagner’s lawyers asked Angela Wagner why she didn’t report her concerns to children’s services and Jake Wagner why he didn’t go to a judge or alert Dana Rhoden, Hanna May Rhoden’s mother (his daughter’s other grandmother).

Angela Wagner responded she didn’t know and Jake Wagner said on the stand: “I felt I had no other option.”

Both mother and son confirmed on the stand that the entire family participated in the massacre.

Jake Wagner also recounted in graphic details killing five of the eight victims and shooting and wounding a sixth. He implicated his father in killing three of the victims and confirmed on the stand his brother killed one, shot no one and, in fact, never even fired his gun once.

Angela Wagner was not with her sons and husband on the night of the killings. She stayed behind at their home with her sons’ children (her grandchildren) and fell asleep once she put them to bed.

In her testimony this week, she said she didn’t want to know the details of the slayings.

But, Angela Wagner did say on the stand that one of her sons, George Wagner IV, did offer to take responsibility for the killings.

She said she told him he couldn’t do that because she didn’t think investigators would buy his story.

