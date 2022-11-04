Road closures for Saturday’s DAV 5K

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several roads in Downtown Cincinnati will be closed Saturday, Nov. 5 for the Disabled American Veterans 5K.

The DAV 5K is a run, walk, roll and motorcycle ride presented by the DAV to honor the men and who have sacrificed to protect our freedom and raise awareness of the issues ill and injured veterans face every day, according to the City of Cincinnati website.

The following streets will close at 8:30 a.m. and remain closed until approximately noon:

Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second Street (closes at 5am for Start/ Finish Line construction)

Mehring Way - closed between Freeman Avenue and E Pete Rose Way (closes at 5am between Elm Street and Johnny Bench Way for Start/Finish Line construction)

Johnny Bench Way- closed

Elm Street - closed south of Freedom Way

Central Avenue - closed between Third Street and Mehring Way

W Pete Rose Way - closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue

Third Street - eastbound closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue

Gest Street - closed between Third Street and Mehring Way

Linn Street- closed between Fifth Street and Gest Street

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.