Road closures for Saturday’s DAV 5K

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several roads in Downtown Cincinnati will be closed Saturday, Nov. 5 for the Disabled American Veterans 5K.

The DAV 5K is a run, walk, roll and motorcycle ride presented by the DAV to honor the men and who have sacrificed to protect our freedom and raise awareness of the issues ill and injured veterans face every day, according to the City of Cincinnati website.

The following streets will close at 8:30 a.m. and remain closed until approximately noon:

  • Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second Street (closes at 5am for Start/ Finish Line construction)
  • Mehring Way- closed between Freeman Avenue and E Pete Rose Way (closes at 5am between Elm Street and Johnny Bench Way for Start/Finish Line construction)
  • Johnny Bench Way- closed
  • Elm Street- closed south of Freedom Way
  • Central Avenue- closed between Third Street and Mehring Way
  • W Pete Rose Way- closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue
  • Third Street- eastbound closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue
  • Gest Street- closed between Third Street and Mehring Way
  • Linn Street- closed between Fifth Street and Gest Street

