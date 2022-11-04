Contests
UC football player suspended after arrest on sex charges

The University of Cincinnati Athletics Department announced Mario Eugenio has been suspended...
The University of Cincinnati Athletics Department announced Mario Eugenio has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on Thursday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A University of Cincinnati football player has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on three charges of sexual imposition.

A spokesperson for UC’s Athletics Department announced Mario Eugenio’s suspension Friday and said there would be no further comment from UC as the legal process plays out.

Eugenio, 19, was arrested Thursday by the University of Cincinnati Police Division’s Criminal Investigation, Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety Eliot announced.

Chief Eliot says two of the incidents happened on UC’s Uptown Campus and one occurred near campus.

The charges are misdemeanors.

Eugenio is a freshman who has not yet played a game for the Bearcats, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

He’s being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

