Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

VW recalls vehicles for tire pressure monitoring malfunction

FILE IMAGE - Volkswagen dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge...
FILE IMAGE - Volkswagen dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners for vehicles involved in a recall.(Volkswagen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time.

The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles.

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say a sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners. Notification letters will be sent Dec. 30.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the Greyhound location in Downtown Cincinnati.
Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Cincinnati postal worker admits to role in fentanyl trafficking operation
Police said the gun was left in a spot where the 3-year-old and another child, age six, had...
Father now charged with involuntary manslaughter in son’s death: Court docs
Darrin Johnson, 26, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2021 after he allegedly assaulted a UC student for...
Federal hate crime charges filed against Cincinnati man after alleged race-based assault
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Kyrie Irving gets suspended by the Brooklyn Nets over an antisemitic tweet.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving 5 games
A family is devastated by the loss of an Arkansas woman killed along with her unborn baby....
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in Missouri
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Pike County massacre trial: Judge sends jury home, cancels court Friday
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers head Rhodes on stand in Jan. 6 sedition trial