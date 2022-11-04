Contests
WATCH: Fairfield Township police to release body camera video of officer-involved shooting

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WARNING: Graphic footage may be shown during the press conference.

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Fairfield Township officers are releasing the body camera footage of a man who brandished a hammer and a knife in an officer shooting Wednesday night.

Police say they arrived at Camargo Park near Route 4 around 8 p.m. for a call of an emotionally disturbed person.

Officers were speaking to family members when the man came out of a mobile home with a hammer and a knife and moved toward the officers, a news release from the Fairfield Township Police Department says.

Police Chief Robert Chabali says officers repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapons but he continued to move toward them.

Chief Chabali says officers then shot the man and he went back into the home.

They subdued him and performed first aid, according to the news release.

Fairfield Township medics took the man to UC West Chester where he is listed in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

