Why we’ll probably never see the Paycor Stadium deal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We still don’t know how much Paycor paid the Bengals to rename Paul Brown Stadium, and it’s possible—perhaps likely—we never will.

The 16-year naming rights and sponsorship agreement signed on Aug. 7 contains a confidentiality agreement to protect sensitive business information, according to the Bengals’ attorney, Aaron Herzig.

Hamilton County’s lease with the Bengals “does not require the Team to share the agreement with the County,” Herzig said Thursday night, and “there is no valid reason to expect the team to breach” its confidentiality.

County lawyers looked over the the NRSA in August but were not entitled to review the financial terms.

The news is likely to further gall public officials including Hamilton County commissioners Alicia Reece and Stephanie Summerow Dumas, who spent the better part of Thursday’s Board meeting criticizing the Bengals.

“I do not understand,” Dumas said. “I am trying to wrap my head around the level of arrogance that is going on right now as it relates to our relationship, the Board’s relationship, with the Bengals. [...]I’m just trying to make sense out of nonsense I guess, how an entity like that, with us being the landlord, could have such a level of arrogance.”

30 percent of nothing

Thursday’s meeting follows this week’s revelation that taxpayers won’t see a dime from the NRSA.

That revelation comes from a third-party cost analysis of the NRSA that surfaced this week. A top-sheet letter summarizing the cost analysis is addressed to Hamilton County Administration and dated August 22.

The letter cites the 1997 lease agreement that spells how money from an NRSA should be distributed between the county as stadium-owner and the team as tenant.

The Bengals are entitled to the first $61 million from any such deal. After that, the Bengals keep 70 percent of the remaining net revenues, with the county getting the other 30 percent.

Net revenues factor in costs the Bengals must bear in fulfilling the deal, including—”without limitation,” per the lease—advertising, private suites, club seats, tickets and “other products to the naming party.”

Net revenues also factor in $5 million the Bengals paid in 2000 to buy the initial naming rights—hence “Paul Brown Stadium.” That amounts to $18 million in 2022 dollars using a 6 percent annual discount rate.

The cost analysis found what Paycor owes the Bengals, minus what the Bengals have to do to fulfill the deal, minus the initial naming rights payment won’t exceed that $61 million threshold. Hamilton County won’t see a 30 percent cut of anything.

The market factor

Herzig pushed back against criticism of the NRSA, saying it was the best the Bengals could get “in this market.”

He referenced a County study of other NRSAs in other markets. Reece also referenced that study in early August.

“[The County commissioners] know that, unfortunately, no deal in a market like Cincinnati was going to generate enough revenue to get money to the County,” Herzig said.

He continued: “There is no valid reason to question the veracity of the Team or of Clark Schaefer’s work. There is no valid reason to expect the Team to breach its confidentiality obligations. And there is no valid reason for anyone to resort to name-calling. The Team negotiated the best deal it could get in this market. It is doing everything it can to increase revenue and keep one of the most exciting teams in the NFL competing at the highest level.”

‘It’s gotta be out in the open’

Coming into this week, Reece said she was still under the impression that the County was waiting for the Bengals to provide the financial terms of the deal. The Clark Shaefer Hackett analysis evidently didn’t make it to her desk in August, and she said Thursday she only found out about it from news reports. (Herzig countered he has “no idea” how the commissioners did not know about the letter.)

Reece anticipated the county being left out of the Paycor deal before it was signed. Her gripe Thursday lay mainly with the Bengals’ allegedly lax communication, especially in the context of present and future stadium upgrades.

The Bengals forecast at least $500 million are needed over the next 20 years to upgrade the stadium, with possible additions including a live sports betting club, a night club, a skybridge connecting upper concourses, the introduction of districts, a bigger scoreboard and more.

The County approved a new instant replay system for the stadium in September, and it is expected to consider $8 million in Wi-Fi upgrades soon, per Reece.

“So when the money comes in, we private,” she said lampooning the team. “But when the bills come due, we public.”

Reece continued: “We are not an ATM. We are not a rubber stamp. We are not the tellers of a bank.”

Dumas agreed, equating the lack of communication with “a lack of respect” for the Board. “It’s very frustrating, especially when they come to us for the money but they don’t want us to ask questions and they don’t want to give us the information.”

Reece recommended that the commissioners do more to publicize the County’s stadium lease negotiations with the Bengals. Currently, those negotiations are taking place in executive session.

“This is a very dicey situation,” she said. “Taxpayers are wondering what’s going on.”

The original stadium lease is up in 2026, adding further insult to injury on the sponsorship front. “They went and did a deal that goes beyond 2026, and we ain’t got no contract!” Reece observed.

“We the landlords. We gotta start knowing what’s going on. No more behind the scenes whispering. Come out in the open. This is paid for by the people, so it’s gotta be out in the open.”

