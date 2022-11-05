1 person dead after Okeana shooting, Butler County Sheriff says

OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting occurred in Morgan Township Saturday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Deputies were dispatched to 2795 Chapel Rd. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound, Jones said.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim dead at the scene.

At this time, it is unknown why the shooting occurred, but detectives are currently interviewing persons of interest.

