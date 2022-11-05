Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting

Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people,...
Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.

Officials in Lycoming County say a female shooting victim was reported Saturday morning in Jordan Township.

State police say arriving troopers found a man “actively firing with a rifle.”

Police say members fired shots and the scene was secured.

No officers were injured.

Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. tells The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed along with the suspected gunman.

No other details about the shooting or the victims were immediately released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman says she was wrongfully charged after defending herself against tenants
Landlord arrested after calling police for help evicting tenants
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Cincinnati postal worker admits to role in fentanyl trafficking operation
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
UC football player facing charges
UC football player suspended after arrest on sexual impostion charges
A general view of Paul Brown Stadium during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals...
Why we’ll probably never see the Paycor Stadium deal

Latest News

One person is dead after a shooting broke out on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler...
Sheriff: Man arrested for allegedly killing his neighbor in Okeana home
Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios (12) and forward Gareth Bale (11) celebrate after...
LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees were...
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales