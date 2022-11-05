Contests
FIRST ALERT: High winds with 50mph gusts expected Saturday

(Pixabay)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Forecast | Radar

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday is a FOX19 First Alert Weather Day due to high winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Saturday 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Non-thunderstorm winds gusts are expected of 50 mph.

The winds could down trees or tree limbs, cause power outages and clog storm drains with blown leaves, leading to standing local water.

High winds make Saturday a First Alert Weather Day.
(WXIX)

