Hamilton police search for missing 80-year-old woman

Hamilton police are searching for 80-year-old Nancy Herald.
Nov. 5, 2022
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton police are searching for an 80-year-old woman with dementia and diabetes.

Officers say Nancy Herold from Hamilton drove from her home on Friday around 3 p.m. in a silver/gray 2008 Honda Fit with a license plate of EFK 9148.

Her car was last seen on Hamilton Cleve’s Road around 5 p.m. Friday and again around midnight Saturday near the CVG airport.

Police say she is wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt with a dark shirt underneath.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. Shawn Fryman at (513) 868-5811 ext 1486.

