Police: Man wanted for College Hill murder, considered armed & dangerous

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been over two months since a man was murdered outside of a College Hill gas station, and police are still looking for the suspect.

Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing Landen McIntosh, 23, on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to CrimeStoppers.

Cincinnati District 5 Police say, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road at approximately 3 a.m. for reports of a person shot in their car.

Upon their arrival, police found McIntosh suffering from a gunshot wound, where he was later pronounced dead, officers said.

While it is still unknown what led up to the shooting, Poellnitz is wanted by police for McIntosh’s murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Poellnitz is a 6-foot black male with brown eyes, black hair and weighs around 245 pounds. He also has a tattoo on his neck that says “Respect.”

The suspect frequents the areas of City West, West Galbriath Road and Daly Road, police said.

If anyone has information on Poellnitz’s whereabouts, contact Detective Eric Karaguleff at 513-352-3542.

