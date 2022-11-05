Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 8am Saturday until 9PM Saturday for wind gusts possibly as high as 50 mph.

The next chance of rain arrives Saturday afternoon in most areas and ends before dawn Sunday morning. The rain Saturday will be in the form of scattered showers, an all-day steady rain is not in the forecast. Rain could be falling in Clifton for the U.C. football game but for the Bengals game Sunday the weather looks dry.

Temperatures look to be warmer than normal through the 11th of the month followed by a cooling trend that could push temperature to well cooler than normal by the 17th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.