Sheriff: Man arrested for allegedly killing his neighbor in Okeana home

One person is dead after a shooting broke out on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler...
One person is dead after a shooting broke out on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested after a fatal shooting occurred in Morgan Township Saturday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Austin Combs, 26, of Okeana, allegedly shot and killed his neighbor in the victim’s home, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies were dispatched to 2795 Chapel Rd. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound, according to Jones.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim dead at the scene.

It is unknown why the shooting occurred, however, the investigation is ongoing.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

