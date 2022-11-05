Sheriff: Man arrested for allegedly killing his neighbor in Okeana home

OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested after a fatal shooting occurred in Morgan Township Saturday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Austin Combs, 26, of Okeana, allegedly shot and killed his neighbor in the victim’s home, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies were dispatched to 2795 Chapel Rd. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound, according to Jones.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim dead at the scene.

It is unknown why the shooting occurred, however, the investigation is ongoing.

