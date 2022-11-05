Contests
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says

Deputies and SWAT were called to a home in Brown County Saturday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Deputies and the SWAT team were called to a home in Georgetown Saturday morning, according to Georgetown police.

Officers say they were called to West Second Street around 10 a.m. for a man who was having an emotional mental emergency.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man was inside a bedroom with a firearm threatening to harm himself.

SWAT was then called to the scene. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

A Brown County dispatcher said that the road was closed.

Police say the situation has been made safe, and the investigation is ongoing.

FOX19 NOW is working on getting more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

