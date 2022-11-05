SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Deputies and the SWAT team were called to a home in Georgetown Saturday morning, according to Georgetown police.

Officers say they were called to West Second Street around 10 a.m. for a man who was having an emotional mental emergency.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man was inside a bedroom with a firearm threatening to harm himself.

SWAT was then called to the scene. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

A Brown County dispatcher said that the road was closed.

Police say the situation has been made safe, and the investigation is ongoing.

FOX19 NOW is working on getting more information.

