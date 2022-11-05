Contests
Thousands without power in the Tri-State area

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Thousands of people in the Tri-State are without power.

According to Duke Energy, the power is expected to be back on between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

It is unclear why there are power outages in the area, but the National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Here are some steps Duke says to take to stay safe during power outages:

  • Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging.
  • Consider all power lines – as well as trees, limbs and anything else in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.
  • Report all power line hazards to Duke Energy at 800.228.8485, or contact your local emergency services department or agency.
  • Keep children and family pets away from areas where lines may have fallen (backyards, fields, schoolyards, etc.).
  • If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

