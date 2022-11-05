Contests
Warm sunshine to close the weekend

Highs will remain above normal over the next several days
Looking at a quiet and relatively warm week ahead, though big changes arrive by Friday going...
Looking at a quiet and relatively warm week ahead, though big changes arrive by Friday going into next weekend.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Winds will begin to die down late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Clouds will decrease late as lows fall in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm along with much lighter southerly winds. Highs will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday will be very similar to Sunday with highs well above normal and ample sunshine.

Tuesday will have a slight dip in temperatures, but remaining mild going into the low-to-mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A big warm up returns yet again on Wednesday and Thursday with fair skies and highs in the low 70s. This warm up is ahead of a big cool down that looks to stick around in the region going into the middle and latter half of the month of November.

Breezy conditions and widely scattered showers are possible on Friday with highs in the 50s. Even colder air arrives next weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s with dry conditions.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

