Cincinnati Bearcats extend Nippert win streak with win over Navy

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The University of Cincinnati’s home football win streak is 31 games and nearly five years now. On a gray, blustery day, the Bearcats were far from colorful but good enough to hold off an upset-minded Navy team 20-10.

While the UC running game still appeared sluggish, the Ben Bryant to Tyler Scott connection was alive and well as the conditions didn’t seem to affect the pair. In front of 38, 461 at Nippert Stadium, Bryant was 25-for-35 passing for 299 yards and two touchdowns to Scott.

Scott had his third 100-plus yard receiving day, finishing with 10 catches for 139 yards.

Still, against a team that gave up 37 points to Memphis, 40 to SMU and 38 to Houston, the Bearcats scored just 20, their lowest output of the season.

The running game was off for the second straight week. Charles McClelland led the way with 60 yards on 11 carries, Ryan Montgomery had 9 yards.

Corey Kiner, who didn’t play at UCF last week entered the game with 9:48 remaining in the contest for a 2-yard gain.

In their second trip to Nippert, Navy fared much better. Their previous visit was a 42-0 loss in 2018.

Senior quarterback Massai Maynor in relief of Xavier Arline was 3-for-5 passing for 81 yards with Arline completing one pass for 3 yards. Arline was Navy’s top rusher with 87 yards before being injured.

UC outpassed the Midshipmen 299-84 with Navy outrushing the Bearcats 176-55.

The Bearcats stalled on their initial two drives having to settle for Ryan Coe field goals of 47 and 27 yards, respectively. Midway through the second quarter, they finally broke the seal to the hallowed black turf when Bryant on 4th and 1 from the 38-yard line, spotted Tyler Scott open at the 22. Scott shook his man and scooted in for the game’s first touchdown.

Before the half, Navy’s Xavier Arline appeared to be in trouble by scrambled for 32 yards to the UC 15. The Midshipmen’s Daniel Davis kicked a 28-yard field goal for Navy’s first Nippert score making it 13-3 at the break.

After stopping Navy on their opening third-quarter drive, Bryant and the Bearcats were pinned at their own 2-yard line on a punt by Riley Riethman. Less than three minutes later, UC had gone 98 yards with Bryant and Scott hooking up for the 27-yard score to open up the lead.

On Navy’s ensuing drive Arline was injured with Maynor coming in at quarterback. A 32-yard completion to Nathan Kent put them in the red zone. On 4th and 1 at the 1-yard line, Maynor was pushed in the endzone for Navy’s first touchdown. With the extra point, UC’s lead was 10.

The Bearcats successfully drained the clock from that point sending Navy’s record to 3-6.

UC goes to 7-2 and will have a short week as they host East Carolina back at Nippert this Friday night at 8 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night. It will be televised on one of the ESPN networks.

PRETTY FLIPPIN’ GOOD: As senior linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. was running toward the student section during UC’s entrance to the field, he successfully executed a backflip near the 10-yard line before greeting the students.

LOCAL MIDSHIPMEN: Former La Salle quarterback Zach Branam who led the Lancers to an Ohio Division II title in 2019 is a sophomore for the Midshipmen. Former Elder grad P.J. Volker, who played at Mount St. Joseph, is Navy’s inside linebackers coach.

HOPEFUL BEARCAT?: Moeller junior Jordan Marshall who ran for 263 yards and four touchdowns in Friday’s playoff win over St. Xavier, made an official visit to Nippert Saturday. Marshall is still slated to visit Ohio State for the Michigan game later this month.

HUMANITARIAN BOWL: Members of the 1997 bowl game were introduced early in the second quarter. UC beat Utah Stae 35-19 that year with Chad Plummer being named MVP. It was UC’s first bowl in 46 years and started the most recent era of postseason appearances.

GREEN FRIDAY: On Black Friday, Nov. 25, UC hosts Tulane. The Green Wave maintained their American Athletic Conference lead Saturday with a 27-13 win at Tulsa to go to 5-0 in the conference.

CINCINNATI 6 7 7 0 20

NAVY 0 3 0 7 10

UC - Coe 47-yard FG

UC - Coe 27-yard FG

UC - Bryant 38-yard pass to Scott (Coe kick)

N - Davies 28-yard FG

UC - Bryant 27-yard pass to Scott (Coe kick)

N - Maynor 1-yard run (Davies kick)

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.