Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 manatees

Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three orphaned manatees arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday.

Calliope, Piccolina, and Soleil were in critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida.

The zoo says they are well enough to start the second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.

Since 1999, the zoo has cared for over 2,000 manatees after joining with the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

Visitors wishing to see the manatees can do so this week.

