A look at the candidates vying for Ohio’s US Senate Seat

Tim Ryan and JD Vance are running for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat. Election day is Nov. 8, 2022.
Tim Ryan and JD Vance are running for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat. Election day is Nov. 8, 2022.(wtvg)
By Ken Brown
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate Seat has been one of the most talked about campaigns as two candidates continued their campaign coverage across Ohio all weekend long.

Democratic Candidate Tim Ryan and Republican Candidate JD Vance are running for the vacated U.S. Senate seat that was once held by Rob Portman.

As Election Day quickly approaches, it is important to know the candidates’ platforms, along with what they stand for.

JD Vance

A Middletown native that labels himself a “conservative outsider.”

Vance wants to reign in what he says is “needless” government spending, which he hopes will help get inflation under control.

Vance’s website says he is advocating for energy independence through energy policies that put American consumers first.

He also says he wants to restore America’s Manufacturing base instead of allowing jobs to be shipped overseas.

MORE: “Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters”

Tim Ryan

Democratic Candidate Tim Ryan grew up just outside of Youngstown, Ohio.

Ryan says he is focused on advocating for Ohio’s working families.

His campaign website says he also wants more jobs to return to Ohio and that he will do so by opposing harmful trade policies that allow companies to ship Ohio jobs overseas.

Ryan has campaigned on making big investments in infrastructure that he hopes will revitalize manufacturing in Ohio.

He is also focused on investing in affordable healthcare by expanding Medicare.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

