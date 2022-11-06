Contests
‘Meet a Meteorite’ at Cincinnati Observatory is back

By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Observatory kicked off the annual “Meet a Meteorite” night for the first time in three years Saturday evening.

The event showcased rocks from all over the world, and even some from outer space, that kids, students and adults could view, hold or adopt.

“We have meteorites from Russia, from Africa, from Asia - from all around,” Astronomer Dean Regas said. “We even [have] some from the moon and Mars.”

These former alien rocks come in all different weights, shapes, sizes and colors, and are now on display for anyone to see or feel.

“We have a lot of great stuff coming up,” Regas said. “We have Mars coming back to the nighttime sky. We also have Jupiter and Saturn that people can see, so if you book a time to come to the observatory, you get to look through our big telescopes - see the rings of Saturn, the moons of Jupiter, and then Mars coming up in December.”

For those interested in the Cincinnati Observatory’s upcoming events, visit their website here.

