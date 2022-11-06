Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Newtown officer hit during chase through city

A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.
A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.(WXIX)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Newtown officer was hit by a driver during a police chase Sunday afternoon, according to Det. Spencer Bischoff.

Multiple agencies were involved in the chase, including Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati police say the chase started in Newtown around 2:30 p.m. and ended on Van Antwerp Place in Avondale.

The driver led police from Newtown to Wilmer Court, where the accident happened, then fled onto Red Bank Road.

Officers say the suspect then got onto I-71 toward Dana Avenue and ended on Van Antwerp Place, according to police.

Officers say the suspect fled the vehicle and was eventually taken into custody.

The officer involved in the accident and the driver are expected to be okay.

Police have not identified the officer or the suspect.

The suspect is facing one count of felonious assault on an officer, police said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Butler Co. Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
Thousands of people are without power in the Cincinnati-area, according to the Duke Energy...
Tri-State power outages reduces from over 1K homes to 300
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is wanted by Cincinnati Police for allegedly murdering 23-year-old...
Police: Man wanted for College Hill murder, considered armed & dangerous
Deputies and SWAT were called to a home in Brown County Saturday.
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says

Latest News

Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 manatees
The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Early voting lasts throughout October and all the way up to Election Day.
Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters
Morgan Owens talks travel accessories for the holidays
Morgan Owens talks travel accessories for the holidays