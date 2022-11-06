Tri-State power outages reduces from over 1K homes to 300

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State outages have reduced from over a thousand homes to 300 as 50 mph winds blew through the Tri-State area.

According to a Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen, the company has been receiving calls about the power outages since Thursday.

Duke Energy crews have been working throughout the week to get the power working again for those affected, Thelen said. As of now, about 1,000 homes had their energy restored.

According to Duke Energy, the power is expected to be back on between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect Saturday with gusts as high as 50 mph possible. Showers are also expected. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/OSiNHyMz0i — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) November 5, 2022

Here are some steps Duke says to take to stay safe during power outages:

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging.

Consider all power lines – as well as trees, limbs and anything else in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.

Report all power line hazards to Duke Energy at 800.228.8485, or contact your local emergency services department or agency.

Keep children and family pets away from areas where lines may have fallen (backyards, fields, schoolyards, etc.).

If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

