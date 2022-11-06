Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Warm sunshine to close the weekend

Highs will remain above normal over the next several days
logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm along with much lighter southerly winds. Highs will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday will be very similar to Sunday with highs well above normal and ample sunshine.

Tuesday will have a slight dip in temperatures, but remaining mild going into the low-to-mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A big warm up returns yet again on Wednesday and Thursday with fair skies and highs in the low 70s. This warm up is ahead of a big cool down that looks to stick around in the region going into the middle and latter half of the month of November.

Breezy conditions and widely scattered showers are possible on Friday with highs in the 50s. Even colder air arrives next weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s with dry conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Butler Co. Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
Thousands of people are without power in the Cincinnati-area, according to the Duke Energy...
Tri-State power outages reduces from over 1K homes to 300
Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is wanted by Cincinnati Police for allegedly murdering 23-year-old...
Police: Man wanted for College Hill murder, considered armed & dangerous
Deputies and SWAT were called to a home in Brown County Saturday.
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says

Latest News

Saturday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Looking at a quiet and relatively warm week ahead, though big changes arrive by Friday going...
Warm sunshine to close the weekend
Tracking chamber of commerce weather over the next few days.
Tracking tranquil weather over the next few days
Looking at great tailgating weather for the Bengals game!
Winds die down as clouds move out for a quiet end to the weekend