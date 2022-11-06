Warm sunshine to close the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm along with much lighter southerly winds. Highs will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday will be very similar to Sunday with highs well above normal and ample sunshine.

Tuesday will have a slight dip in temperatures, but remaining mild going into the low-to-mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A big warm up returns yet again on Wednesday and Thursday with fair skies and highs in the low 70s. This warm up is ahead of a big cool down that looks to stick around in the region going into the middle and latter half of the month of November.

Breezy conditions and widely scattered showers are possible on Friday with highs in the 50s. Even colder air arrives next weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s with dry conditions.

