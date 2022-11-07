Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Arrest in Northside homicide

Man dies after shooting in Northside, coroner says
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is under arrest in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Northside last month.

Dicari Brown, 21, was arrested early Monday and charged with aggravated murder in the Halloween morning homicide of Tyrese Woodkins, also 21,

Brown is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he will be arranged at 9 a.m.

According to court records, Brown is the one who shot Woodkins in the 4100 block of Kirby Avenue early Oct. 31.

Woodkins was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Butler Co. Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
Deputies and SWAT were called to a home in Brown County Saturday.
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says
Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is wanted by Cincinnati Police for allegedly murdering 23-year-old...
Police: Man wanted for College Hill murder, considered armed & dangerous

Latest News

The high temperature for this second week of November will peak in the 70s by Thursday but...
Highs in 70s ahead of arctic blast
First Alert Video Forecast
First Alert Forecast Update
Some 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco were recalled by Foster...
Frozen chicken sold at Costco recalled
Families gather around a historical schoolhouse at Shawnee Lookout during the 1800s Harvest...
Second annual 1800s Harvest Jamboree takes folks back in time