Arrest in Northside homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is under arrest in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Northside last month.

Dicari Brown, 21, was arrested early Monday and charged with aggravated murder in the Halloween morning homicide of Tyrese Woodkins, also 21,

Brown is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he will be arranged at 9 a.m.

According to court records, Brown is the one who shot Woodkins in the 4100 block of Kirby Avenue early Oct. 31.

Woodkins was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

