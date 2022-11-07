Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm, head still missing

Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the...
Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the body later in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home.(WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Anthony Warren and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Police were called to respond to a scene in Mississippi on Saturday after receiving reports of a dog carrying a person’s severed arm.

Decapitated human remains were found in a south Jackson neighborhood, but not all parts of the person were found, according to the Hinds County Coroner.

Authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the body later in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home.

WLBT reports it’s unclear if the body was found the same day or the following day, or if the parts were removed prior to the victim’s death.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Butler Co. Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Deputies and SWAT were called to a home in Brown County Saturday.
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says
A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.
Newtown officer hit during chase through city

Latest News

A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.
Newton police identify man accused of striking an officer
FILE – Election officials said that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong...
Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430
A limited quantity of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being recalled by...
Nestle recalls some chocolate chip cookie dough tubs
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Biden, Trump make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
A forecast track shows the likely path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas