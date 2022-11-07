Beechwood grad accused of racist tirade against Black UK student

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 2019 Beechwood High School grad is at the center of a viral social media video that allegedly shows her assaulting a fellow University of Kentucky student while calling her racial slurs.

Sophia Rosing, 22, of Fort Mitchell, is a current student at UK, according to our Gray sister station, WKYT.

Rosing is allegedly the woman captured on video attacking a desk clerk, Kylah Spring, in Body Hall at the Lexington campus.

In the video posted by Spring, Rosing appears to try to run her over with a shopping cart that was in the building lobby. Rosing is heard saying the n-word more than 200 times, WKYT reports.

“For those of y’all who don’t know me, my name is Kylah. Kylah Spring. I’m a student at the University of Kentucky,” Spring said on social media.

She explained that she was working the front desk in Boyd Hall when an apparently intoxicated Rosing walked in.

“I say, ‘are you okay?’ and she continues to look at me and she starts calling me a n-----,” said Spring. “She bit me along my arm. She punched me in my face.”

The 22-year-old from Northern Kentucky was arrested early Sunday on charges of public intoxication and assault, according to the arrest report obtained by WKYT.

We’re learning new details about the arrest of a University of Kentucky student accused of assaulting another student and calling her racial slurs.

She pleaded not guilty to those charges Monday when she appeared in court, WKYT reports.

Her bond was set at $10,000. If she bonds out, Rosing cannot return to Boyd Hall, can’t have contact with Spring and is not allowed to consume alcohol.

The 22-year-old posted twice on her Instagram Monday.

I was under the influence. I’m sorry, please don’t judge me. I lost everything. I understand an apology may not help, but I am not a racist. I was under the influence. I lost everything, literally [broken heart emoji], and now have to fear for my life. God forgives. Please understand.

The University of Kentucky shared a statement on social media saying their office of student conduct is conducting an immediate review and that they do not tolerate this behavior under any circumstances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.