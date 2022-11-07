Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Beechwood grad accused of racist tirade against Black UK student

Sophia Rosing, 22, of Fort Mitchell, is accused of calling a Black University of Kentucky...
Sophia Rosing, 22, of Fort Mitchell, is accused of calling a Black University of Kentucky student the n-word more than 200 times in a video that quickly spread on social media.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 2019 Beechwood High School grad is at the center of a viral social media video that allegedly shows her assaulting a fellow University of Kentucky student while calling her racial slurs.

Sophia Rosing, 22, of Fort Mitchell, is a current student at UK, according to our Gray sister station, WKYT.

Rosing is allegedly the woman captured on video attacking a desk clerk, Kylah Spring, in Body Hall at the Lexington campus.

In the video posted by Spring, Rosing appears to try to run her over with a shopping cart that was in the building lobby. Rosing is heard saying the n-word more than 200 times, WKYT reports.

“For those of y’all who don’t know me, my name is Kylah. Kylah Spring. I’m a student at the University of Kentucky,” Spring said on social media.

She explained that she was working the front desk in Boyd Hall when an apparently intoxicated Rosing walked in.

“I say, ‘are you okay?’ and she continues to look at me and she starts calling me a n-----,” said Spring. “She bit me along my arm. She punched me in my face.”

The 22-year-old from Northern Kentucky was arrested early Sunday on charges of public intoxication and assault, according to the arrest report obtained by WKYT.

We’re learning new details about the arrest of a University of Kentucky student accused of assaulting another student and calling her racial slurs.

She pleaded not guilty to those charges Monday when she appeared in court, WKYT reports.

Her bond was set at $10,000. If she bonds out, Rosing cannot return to Boyd Hall, can’t have contact with Spring and is not allowed to consume alcohol.

The 22-year-old posted twice on her Instagram Monday.

The University of Kentucky shared a statement on social media saying their office of student conduct is conducting an immediate review and that they do not tolerate this behavior under any circumstances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Butler County Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Deputies and SWAT were called to a home in Brown County Saturday.
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says
A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.
Newtown officer hit during chase through city

Latest News

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse re-opens at new Fountain Square location
Watch: Toby Keith performs surprise duet with Cincinnati’s Jeff Ruby
The Cincinnati Bell Connector at the Banks stop in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bell Connector ridership reaches milestone in October
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified
A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.
Newtown police identify man accused of striking an officer