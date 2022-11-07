Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati Bell Connector ridership reaches milestone in October

The Cincinnati Bell Connector at the Banks stop in Downtown Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Bell Connector at the Banks stop in Downtown Cincinnati.(Brian Planalp/WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time in the Cincinnati Bell Connector’s six-year history, ridership surpassed 100,000 passengers.

In October, the streetcar served 103,700 passengers, which exceeded the previous all-time monthly record of 89,074 set in July, according to Roadmap Cincy.

The streetcar’s uptick in ridership began in November 2021, when numbers started to surpass totals from when the Connector first rolled out in the fall of 2016, according to the City of Cincinnati’s Department of Transportation and Engineering.

“This is such an exciting milestone to exceed 100,000 passengers in one month,” deputy director of Streetcar Services, Lori Burchett said.

October’s numbers include the four nights of BLINK, which brought 2 million people to Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The streetcar travels 3.6 miles between Over-the-Rhine and the Central Business District and is especially popular during major festivals and events, according to Burchett.

Burchett says that the momentum in 2022 has been amazing.

The only decline in ridership in 2022 was in June when service was temporarily interrupted after a partial building collapse adjacent to the Connector’s 12th and Main stop.

Since September 2020, the Connector has operated fare-free and runs 365 days a week. For more information about the streetcar’s hours of operation, routes, and station stops, visit The Connector.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Butler County Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Deputies and SWAT were called to a home in Brown County Saturday.
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says
A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.
Newtown officer hit during chase through city

Latest News

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse re-opens at new Fountain Square location
Watch: Toby Keith performs surprise duet with Cincinnati’s Jeff Ruby
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified
Sophia Rosing, 22, of Fort Mitchell, is accused of calling a Black University of Kentucky...
Beechwood grad accused of racist tirade against Black UK student
A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.
Newtown police identify man accused of striking an officer