Cincinnati Bell Connector ridership reaches milestone in October

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time in the Cincinnati Bell Connector’s six-year history, ridership surpassed 100,000 passengers.

In October, the streetcar served 103,700 passengers, which exceeded the previous all-time monthly record of 89,074 set in July, according to Roadmap Cincy.

The streetcar’s uptick in ridership began in November 2021, when numbers started to surpass totals from when the Connector first rolled out in the fall of 2016, according to the City of Cincinnati’s Department of Transportation and Engineering.

“This is such an exciting milestone to exceed 100,000 passengers in one month,” deputy director of Streetcar Services, Lori Burchett said.

October’s numbers include the four nights of BLINK, which brought 2 million people to Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The streetcar travels 3.6 miles between Over-the-Rhine and the Central Business District and is especially popular during major festivals and events, according to Burchett.

Burchett says that the momentum in 2022 has been amazing.

The only decline in ridership in 2022 was in June when service was temporarily interrupted after a partial building collapse adjacent to the Connector’s 12th and Main stop.

Since September 2020, the Connector has operated fare-free and runs 365 days a week. For more information about the streetcar’s hours of operation, routes, and station stops, visit The Connector.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.