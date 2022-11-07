Court docs: 2 UC students assaulted, 1 officer injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two University of Cincinnati students and injured an arresting officer, according to court documents.

Christopher Campbell, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly hit two women in Daniels Hall, and then tried to fight a police officer, court documents say.

According to an affidavit, one of the victims was in the elevator with Campbell. As she tried to get out, the suspect allegedly made her stay by “pulling and tugging” the victim’s clothes.

After the victim told him to “f*** off,” Campbell allegedly hit the woman in the head multiple times, punching her in the mouth, an affidavit stated.

A witness heard the woman in the elevator scream, “no no, leave me the f*** alone,” and “help me, help me, help me,” court documents say.

In addition, the affidavit says that the witness ordered the suspect to get off of the victim, but instead, he began to assault the other student.

Eventually, the second victim was able to get away from the suspect by biting his fingers. She then called 911.

Authorities arrived to the scene and arrested Campbell, where he allegedly fought an officer, causing injury.

It is unknown if Campbell is also a UC student.

Campbell is expected to appear in Hamilton County Court Monday afternoon for his arraignment.

