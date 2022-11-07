Contests
Dayton, KY indoor smoking ban goes into effect

By Candice Hare
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Residents’ opinions are mixed after a local ordinance went into effect Sunday that bans smoking indoors in Dayton, Kentucky.

The new ordinance prohibits smoking or vaping inside any business building, which includes offices, hotels, restaurants, bowling alleys and bars.

“I know it’s a right that people have, but I think people think that they have the right to smoke wherever they want to, and second-hand smoke is a real thing, it’s a very serious thing,” Dayton resident Jeane Cole said.

Cole says that she has been impacted personally by smoking to where it has shaped her views on the ban.

“As a citizen who quit smoking 48 years ago and whose father died of lung cancer and whose husband died of lung cancer, I’m really against smoking,” Cole explained.

According to Cole, some Dayton residents do not like the new ban.

“It is hard to make it nowadays,” long-time Dayton resident Gary Sullivan said. “Now, what - $4.99 gas a gallon right now it’s just outrageous. Everything’s going up, now they’re going to take our smoke from us.”

Sullivan says he believes the new restriction infringes on his personal rights, especially because it includes bars.

“You’re going into a bar. It ain’t like you’re going into a Cub Scout meeting, you know, or a sunday mass or something. You know, ... you’re going into a bar to drink alcohol and liquor with cigarettes,” Sullivan said. “I just don’t get it.”

Business owners found in violation of the new smoking ban may receive a warning before a potential $100 fine. If they continue to violate the ordinance, an additional $250 could follow.

