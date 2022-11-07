Contests
Dry, Sunny, & Mild Monday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will be mostly sunny with light northerly winds. Highs will still be well-above normal as thermometers in the afternoon will reach the mid 60s.

Tuesday is still dry, but some clouds move in with east winds, making for a mild day in comparison to the rest of the work week. Highs will only be in the lower 60s, but still fair weather for Election Day.

Warmer air arrives for the middle of the work week with more sunshine Wednesday! Highs will reach the upper 60s Wednesday before breaking into the 70s by Thursday afternoon!

A strong low pressure system will bring some big changes going into the weekend! Though the front associated with this low is dry, we can’t rule out a slight chance for showers on Friday - though if one develops, it will be brief. Highs Friday still make it into the 60s with breezy southwesterly winds.

Breezy winds will continue Saturday, but this time it will be with an arctic airmass in full effect! Highs over the weekend will be in the 40s with lows in the 20s. Through the middle of November, expect cold and dry conditions to persist. We’ll be closely monitoring Thanksgiving Week, and early indications show there could be a rebound to more seasonable conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

