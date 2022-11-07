Frozen chicken sold at Costco recalled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco were recalled by Foster Farms because they might be contaminated with hard and possibly sharp pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

These items were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington, and may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations, according to the USDA.

The fully cooked patties were produced on Aug. 11, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

80-oz. plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of “CHICKEN PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with best by date “08/11/23,” establishment number “P-33901,” and lot code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging as well as “7527899724″ under the barcode.

Here's the labels you need to look for if you have a bag of this chicken in your freezer:@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/O8yzbwlq6j — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) November 7, 2022

There have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with the consumption of this product.

However, federal food safety and inspection officials say they are concerned it could still be in customers’ freezers and the plastic pieces could be hard, sharp and possibly cause an injury.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

If you bought this chicken, throw it out or return it to the store.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or info@fosterfarms.com.

