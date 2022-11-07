Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Frozen chicken sold at Costco recalled

Some 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco were recalled by Foster...
Some 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco were recalled by Foster Farms because they might be contaminated with hard and possibly sharp pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco were recalled by Foster Farms because they might be contaminated with hard and possibly sharp pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

These items were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington, and may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations, according to the USDA.

The fully cooked patties were produced on Aug. 11, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

  • 80-oz. plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of “CHICKEN PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with best by date “08/11/23,” establishment number “P-33901,” and lot code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging as well as “7527899724″ under the barcode.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with the consumption of this product.

However, federal food safety and inspection officials say they are concerned it could still be in customers’ freezers and the plastic pieces could be hard, sharp and possibly cause an injury.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned this product could still be in consumers’ freezers.

If you bought this chicken, throw it out or return it to the store.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or info@fosterfarms.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Butler Co. Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
Deputies and SWAT were called to a home in Brown County Saturday.
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says
Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is wanted by Cincinnati Police for allegedly murdering 23-year-old...
Police: Man wanted for College Hill murder, considered armed & dangerous

Latest News

First Alert Video Forecast
First Alert Forecast Update
Families gather around a historical schoolhouse at Shawnee Lookout during the 1800s Harvest...
Second annual 1800s Harvest Jamboree takes folks back in time
Christopher Campbell, 18, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5, after he allegedly assaulted two UC...
Court docs: 2 UC students assaulted, 1 officer injured
Dayton, KY indoor smoking ban goes into effect