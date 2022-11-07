Contests
Here’s how to get free Chick-fil-A breakfast
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the next two weeks, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area want to say thank you with a free breakfast sandwich.

From Nov. 7 through Nov. 19, guests can redeem an award for select free breakfast entrees through Chick-fil-A’s app.

“We want to reward our loyal guests with delicious breakfast, on us,” Milford Miami Township Chick-fil-A operator, Mike Brown said. “Hopefully, a delicious biscuit in the morning will help our customers warm up as the temperatures start cooling this fall.”

Some of the sandwiches included in the offer are the Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit and the bacon, egg & cheese biscuit, depending on availability.

There is a limit of one per person and per Chick-fil-A account. The complimentary breakfast sandwich offer is only valid during breakfast hours.

For more details on this promotion and breakfast hours, contact your local Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Latest News

