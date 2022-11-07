Highs in 70s ahead of arctic blast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - High temperatures for the second week of November will peak in the 70s, but overnight lows will plunge into the 20s this weekend.

Monday will be mostly sunny with light winds.

Highs will still be well above normal with thermometers making it up to the mid-60s.

Mild air to start your work week, but much colder air on the way. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/dTLzlb9k9G — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) November 7, 2022

Election Day on Tuesday will still be dry, but cloudier as the high climbs into the low 60s.

Even warmer air will move in mid-week with highs reaching the upper 60s on Wednesday and breaking into the 70s by Thursday.

Friday will remain mild for this time of year with highs in the 60s and breezy southwesterly winds.

However, a strong low-pressure system will bring some big changes for Saturday and Sunday.

Breezy winds will continue Saturday, but this time it will be with an arctic airmass in full effect.

Highs over the weekend will be in the 40s with lows plunging into the 20s.

Expect these unseasonably cold and dry conditions to persist.

We’ll be closely monitoring Thanksgiving Week.

So far, early indications show there could be a rebound to more seasonable conditions.

