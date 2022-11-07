Man accused of breaking into woman’s apartment, taking her baby

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home, threatening her family, and taking her baby.

Deanthony Smith is facing charges of burglary and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Prosecutors said he targeted a random woman he did not know.

Smith allegedly broke into the woman’s apartment along Rack Street on Oct. 18 by prying a window open, records state.

Once he got inside, prosecutors say he threatened the woman and her three children.

Then, investigators say Smith grabbed an infant from the woman’s arms and took off with the four-month-old.

Cincinnati police were called out and were able to get the child from Smith and give him back to his mother, documents show.

Smith is being held on a $30,000 bond, according to court records.

His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 10.

