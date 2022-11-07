Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified

OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the homicide victim killed on Nov. 5 by his neighbor.

Anthony King, 43, of Okeana, died shortly after 3 p.m. from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s report reads.

King was allegedly killed by his Chapel Road neighbor, 26-year-old Austin Combs, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced previously.

Austin Combs, 26, was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor in Okeana Saturday afternoon. (WXIX)

Deputies were called to the 2000 block of Chapel Road for a report of a person with a gunshot wound, according to Sheriff Richard Jones.

Upon arrival, deputies found King dead at the scene.

It is unknown why the shooting occurred, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Combs’ bond was set at $950,000, according to court records.

