‘Mattress Mack’ wins $75M as Astros claim World Series title

Houston Astros fans celebrated into the early-morning hours after their team beat the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series. (ROPIMPIN, TMX, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOUSTON (CNN) - A Texas furniture store owner and Houston Astros superfan won big when his team took the World Series.

Perhaps no one was happier about the Astros winning the World Series on Saturday night than “Mattress Mack,” a Houston furniture store owner famous for making huge sports bets.

Ahead of the world series, the store owner, whose real name is Jim McIngvale, placed $10 million on his hometown team. When the Astros won the title, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6, he also won – to the tune of $75 million.

"Mattress Mack," a furniture store owner famous for making huge sports bets, won $75 million...
"Mattress Mack," a furniture store owner famous for making huge sports bets, won $75 million when his hometown Houston Astros took the World Series.(Source: CNN, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale)

McIngvale gives all the credit to his hometown Astros.

“They did all the work. All I did was bet the money,” he said.

While some are calling it the largest payout in sports betting history, “Mattress Mack” told CNN the real winners will be his customers at Gallery Furniture. Those who bought certain mattresses that cost $3,000 or more will get their money back.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, of Houston, holds some of the tickets in Atlantic City N.J.,...
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, of Houston, holds some of the tickets in Atlantic City N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, showing bets he has made on the Houston Astros to win the baseball World Series. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)(Wayne Parry | AP)

“Seeing the Astros win and refunding the $75 million, it’s delighted customers, and it’ll be an experience of a lifetime for our customers,” he said.

The promotion is not that unusual for the 71-year-old store owner, who placed $3.35 million on the Astros winning last year’s World Series. That bet didn’t pan out.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

