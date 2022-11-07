Contests
Mixon nominated for weekly award after career game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and running back Joe Mixon (28) leave the field...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and running back Joe Mixon (28) leave the field following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It should not be surprising that Joe Mixon is one of three nominees for this week’s FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.

The Bengals running back rushed for 153 yards on 22 carries while reaching the endzone four times on the ground. Mixon also caught a touchdown pass.

Fans can cast their vote for Mixon until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Click here to vote.

This week’s other nominees include Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

