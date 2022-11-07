Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Newton police identify man accused of striking an officer

A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.
A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is accused of striking a Newtown police officer with the driver’s side door of his car as he fled a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, court records show.

The records say that Officer Andrew Neiderschmidt tried to stop Adrian McFerrin, 22, around 2 p.m. near Wooster Road and Power Street.

Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan says McFerrin fled in his vehicle and the chase came to a stop near the area of Beechmont Circle and Wilmer Court.

Officer Neiderschmidt approached McFerrin’s Chevrolet Cobalt and Synan said McFerrin began to flee again, driving toward the officer and striking him.

“We are fortunate that Officer Neiderschmidt ended up suffering only minor injuries. We appreciate the citizens on the scene that checked on him and are grateful no one else was injured in this incident,” Synan wrote in a news release.

Court documents say McFerrin was charged with fleeing and eluding, and felonious assault on a police officer.

Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan says Adrian McFerrin was charged with fleeing and eluding and...
Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan says Adrian McFerrin was charged with fleeing and eluding and felonious assault on a police officer after McFerrin struck an officer.(Hamilton County Jail)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Butler Co. Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Deputies and SWAT were called to a home in Brown County Saturday.
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says
A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.
Newtown officer hit during chase through city

Latest News

Y'all Cafe now open in Covington
Y'all Cafe now open in Covington
Great Parks hosts second annual 1800s Harvest Jamboree
Great Parks hosts second annual 1800s Harvest Jamboree
Dayton, KY smoking ban takes effect; no smoking or vaping indoors
Dayton, KY smoking ban takes effect; no smoking or vaping indoors
A look at the candidates vying for Ohio's US Senate Seat
A look at the candidates vying for Ohio's US Senate Seat