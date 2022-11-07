Newton police identify man accused of striking an officer

NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is accused of striking a Newtown police officer with the driver’s side door of his car as he fled a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, court records show.

The records say that Officer Andrew Neiderschmidt tried to stop Adrian McFerrin, 22, around 2 p.m. near Wooster Road and Power Street.

Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan says McFerrin fled in his vehicle and the chase came to a stop near the area of Beechmont Circle and Wilmer Court.

Officer Neiderschmidt approached McFerrin’s Chevrolet Cobalt and Synan said McFerrin began to flee again, driving toward the officer and striking him.

“We are fortunate that Officer Neiderschmidt ended up suffering only minor injuries. We appreciate the citizens on the scene that checked on him and are grateful no one else was injured in this incident,” Synan wrote in a news release.

Court documents say McFerrin was charged with fleeing and eluding, and felonious assault on a police officer.

