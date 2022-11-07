Pike County trial: ‘George was smart, Jake was trouble,’ pastor testifies

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is underway Monday in George Wagner IV’s murder trial for the 2016 Pike County massacre.

A dispute over which recordings of the Wagner family from 2018 wiretaps led to the judge canceling court and sending the jury home Friday.

The recordings are expected to be the final pieces of evidence the state will present in their case against the eldest Wagner son.

Until that is worked out during a hearing scheduled now for Tuesday, the defense is moving forward with presenting their case.

Four defense witnesses are testifying Monday: Andrew Carson, Michael Ramsey Walters, Sean Fisher and Kelly Cinereski.

The judge who is overseeing this case is giving each witness a choice of whether the public can view their testimony.

Only one of the four so far is choosing to testify so the public can see it on camera: the Wagners’ one-time pastor, Kelly Cinereski. He said he knew the family through churches in Ohio and Alaska.

They “were trying to find the Lord” when he knew them, the pastor told the jury.

When he first encountered them, he estimated George Wagner IV was 11 or 13 years old.

“I saw them making really good decisions,” the pastor said, noting they were at the church in Minford, Ohio that he oversaw at the time on Saturday nights. “It was a time when I believe they were making a turnaround.

Under questioning by defense attorney John Parker, Pastor Cinereski confirmed George Wagner IV was more independent than his younger brother, Jake Wagner.

“In short, George was smart and Jake was trouble,” he told Parker.

He said he was in “shock” over the massacre and of Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner’s guilty pleas. That didn’t make sense compared to the people he said he knew.

He recalled allowing his son to go to the Wagner family home when they lived off Bethel Hill Road in Lucasville, before the family moved to a property nearby in the same community but off Peterson Road. The Wagners were living off Peterson Road at the time of the slayings.

But back when he first knew the Wagners, the pastor said he allowed his son to go over to their home. He was unaware of any criminal activity occurring there, otherwise he said he would not have permitted his son to go.

He did express reservations, he said, when George Wagner’s former wife and Hanna Rhoden, Jake’s girlfriend, lived with the family. He said he talked with Billy Wagner, George Wagner and Jake Wagner’s father, telling him “Billy, this isn’t good. Things happen between boys and girls....You rub two sticks together, you get fire.”

The other three witnesses that the defense plans to call on Monday, Carson, Walters and Fisher, decided against allowing the public to see their testimony.

Carson is a friend of both George Wagner IV and his younger brother, Jake Wagner. Carson was the first person to call Jake Wagner, 28, about the massacre the day the victims’ bodies were found, on April 22, 2016.

Walters was Jake Wagner’s boss while the Wagners lived in Alaska from 2017 to 2018.

George Wagner IV and his brother and their parents, Billy Wagner, 51, and Angela Wagner, 52, were all indicted in November 2018 for the execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner have both pleaded guilty to their roles in the slayings and testified against George Wagner IV as part of their plea deals.

George Wagner, 31, and his father have pleaded not guilty and continue to fight all charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder.

George Wagner’s attorneys unsuccessfully tried to have the murder charges thrown out against their client earlier this year, before the trial started.

His brother and mother’s confessions prove he didn’t kill or even shoot anyone, they argued in court records, but the judge still refused to dismiss the charges.

The judge sided with the state, who contends George Wagner should be convicted of the murder charges because he actively participated in the planning, preparation and cover-up of the massacre.

Billy Wagner’s trial is expected to be held in Pike County next year.

Custody and control over the then-2-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, was the motive behind the slayings, prosecutors have said.

Angela Wagner and Jake Wagner both testified they feared Sophia would be sexually abused as their motivation for the massacre.

By 2016, Jake Wagner and Hanna May Rhoden were sharing custody of Sophia, exchanging her every other week.

Jake Wagner said on the stand he grew “jealous” when the mother of his child moved on and began to see other men after they broke up.

Hanna May Rhoden had a second daughter, Kylie, with one man and was dating another when Jake Wagner says he killed her.

Angela Wagner said on the stand that when Sophia would return to their home, her private areas were “red” and had “strong odors.”

During her week with the Wagners, the redness would subside, Angela Wagner claimed, only to return after Sophia went back to the Rhodens.

Under cross-examination, George Wagner’s lawyers asked Angela Wagner why she didn’t report her concerns to children’s services and Jake Wagner why he didn’t go to a judge or alert Dana Rhoden, Hanna May Rhoden’s mother (his daughter’s other grandmother).

Angela Wagner responded she didn’t know and Jake Wagner said on the stand: “I felt I had no other option.”

Both mother and son confirmed on the stand that the entire family participated in the massacre.

Jake Wagner also recounted in graphic details killing five of the eight victims and shooting and wounding a sixth. He implicated his father in killing three of the victims and confirmed on the stand his brother killed one, shot no one and, in fact, never even fired his gun once.

Angela Wagner was not with her sons and husband on the night of the killings. She stayed behind at their home with her sons’ children (her grandchildren) and fell asleep once she put them to bed.

In her testimony this week, she said she didn’t want to know the details of the slayings.

But, Angela Wagner did say on the stand that George Wagner did offer to take responsibility for the killings.

She said she told him he couldn’t do that because she didn’t think investigators would buy his story.

