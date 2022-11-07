Contests
Second annual 1800s Harvest Jamboree takes folks back in time

Great Parks hosts second annual 1800s Harvest Jamboree
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County hosted the second annual 1800s Harvest Jamboree to commemorate the historical tradition of harvest in this region two centuries ago on both Saturday and Sunday.

Luke Ogonek, West Region Education Manager of Great Parks of Hamilton County, thinks this event is, “a great opportunity for everyone to get out and learn a little bit of our local history - especially before Ohio was even a state.”

Ogonek was dressed for the part as he was an early American teacher who was a school teacher inside a real historical schoolhouse giving actual lessons that would be expected in the early nineteenth century. Nearly all Great Parks employees at the event dressed in early 1800s attire.

There were several activities for children and adults to partake in, from candle making, learning how to wash clothes, cutting wood, making crafts, learn folk dancing and play pioneer games.

In addition, there was also butter churning and traditionally prepared foods like apple tansey, onion pie and corn pudding.

And the Jamboree wasn’t just a history lesson that children and adults alike could be immersed in, but the event was also an effort to bring communities to Shawnee Lookout. Ogonek adds that, “[Shawnee Lookout is] a gem of a park that not too many people get to [experience].”

If you missed the 1800s Harvest Jamboree, there are plans for one next year on the first weekend of November again at Shawnee Lookout.

Great Parks of Hamilton County are also introducing ‘Holiday on the Farm,’ soon. For details on that and other events, you can visit their website here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

