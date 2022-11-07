‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 2019 Beechwood High School grad is at the center of a viral social media video that allegedly shows her assaulting a fellow University of Kentucky student while calling her racial slurs.

Sophia Rosing, 22, of Fort Mitchell, is a current student at UK, according to our Gray sister station, WKYT.

Rosing is allegedly the woman captured on video attacking a desk clerk, Kylah Spring, in Body Hall at the Lexington campus.

In the video posted by Spring, Rosing appears to try to run her over with a shopping cart that was in the building lobby. Rosing is heard saying the n-word more than 200 times, WKYT reports.

“For those of y’all who don’t know me, my name is Kylah. Kylah Spring. I’m a student at the University of Kentucky,” Spring said on social media.

She explained that she was working the front desk in Boyd Hall when an apparently intoxicated Rosing walked in.

“I say, ‘are you okay?’ and she continues to look at me and she starts calling me a n-----,” said Spring. “She bit me along my arm. She punched me in my face.”

The 22-year-old from Northern Kentucky was arrested early Sunday on charges of public intoxication, assault on a police officer and assault, according to the arrest report obtained by WKYT.

UL President Eli Capilouto issued a statement Sunday saying, from his view of the incident, “the student worker acted with professionalism, restraint and discretion.”

He continued: “The video images I have seen do not honor our responsibilities to each other. They reflect violence, which is never acceptable, and a denial of the humanity of members of our community. They do not reflect civil discourse. They are deeply antithetical to what we are and what we always want to be as a community.”

We’re learning new details about the arrest of a University of Kentucky student accused of assaulting another student and calling her racial slurs.

She pleaded not guilty to those charges Monday when she appeared in court, WKYT reports.

Her bond was set at $10,000. If she bonds out, Rosing cannot return to Boyd Hall, can’t have contact with Spring and is not allowed to consume alcohol.

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, 4th-degree assault, and 3rd-degree assault (of a police officer). (Fayette Co. Detention Center)

The 22-year-old posted twice on her Instagram Monday.

I was under the influence. I’m sorry, please don’t judge me. I lost everything. I understand an apology may not help, but I am not a racist. I was under the influence. I lost everything, literally [broken heart emoji], and now have to fear for my life. God forgives. Please understand.

The University of Kentucky shared a statement on social media saying the Office of Student Conduct and the Office of Insitutional Equity and Equal Opportunity are conducting immediate reviews and that UK does not tolerate this behavior under any circumstances.

“We are aware of this incident. The video is deeply offensive, and we take it very seriously. An arrest has been made in this incident. We are conducting an immediate review and have reached out to the student victim to offer support. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we will not tolerate behavior that threatens it. As we know more details, we will share more information,” the statement reads.

Rosing remains enrolled pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.

University officials cannot legally comment on the disciplinary status of a student.

The student conduct process follows the university’s student conduct code, including when discipline will come down.

When the office receives an incident report, per the code, a conduct officer reviews it. An interim suspension may be imposed if there is a threat to safety or disruption to university operations.

The officer send the report directly to a hearing board for a formal hearing if the report may result in a suspension or expulsion. There is often an opportunity for the perpetrator and the victims to interact.

The formal hearing will be “facilitated by faculty, students and staff” and will result in an official outcome that could include suspension, expulsion or other “restorative action.” The process allows for appeals.

Find more information on the process here.

