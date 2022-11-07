Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Watch: Toby Keith performs surprise duet with Cincinnati’s Jeff Ruby

Keith took the stage at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Lexington.
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse re-opens at new Fountain Square location
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse re-opens at new Fountain Square location
By Haadiza Ogwude
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - After a year of battling cancer, country music star Toby Keith took the stage at a well-known restaurant based in Cincinnati, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

On Friday, Nov. 4, Keith surprised patrons with an impromptu performance at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Lexington.

Ruby himself joined Keith on stage, where the musician said, “I’ve been knowing this guy for a long, long time, and I just told him back there, I just come from London and France for 14 days to get back to Breeders’ cup. I just ate the finest (expletive) meal I’ve had in 14 days. Jeff Ruby’s has the baddest a** steak in the freaking planet, y’all.”

After his speech, Keith and Ruby performed a duet of the song “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding, which the musician said was a favorite of Ruby’s.

On Friday night, Keith also performed his 2003 chart-topper, “I Love This Bar,” Lynyrd Skynard’s “Sweet Home Alabama” and more.

The Oklahoma native was in Lexington for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup, which took place on Friday and Saturday at Keeneland. Earlier in the day, Ruby shared a photo with Keith from Keeneland.

“If I lose a fortune at ⁦@keeneland⁩ today I will still have had a great day. Seeing ⁦⁦@tobykeith⁩ alive, well, being Toby and looking great ( and trim too) was an incredible thing to see,” he wrote. “See ya tonight pal. Millions of your fans are happy as well.”

MORE | Jeff Ruby’s culinary empire returns home with new downtown restaurant

Toby Keith’s cancer diagnosis

In June 2022, Keith announced that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer at the end of 2021, having undergone chemotherapy, radiation and surgery for the past six months.

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait,” he wrote on Instagram.

Since his diagnosis, Keith has remained in the public eye. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame last November and played the Heroes Honor Festival at Daytona International Speedway in May.

Check out more tweets from Keith’s visit at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Butler County Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Deputies and SWAT were called to a home in Brown County Saturday.
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says
A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.
Newtown officer hit during chase through city

Latest News

The Cincinnati Bell Connector at the Banks stop in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bell Connector ridership reaches milestone in October
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified
Sophia Rosing, 22, of Fort Mitchell, is accused of calling a Black University of Kentucky...
Beechwood grad accused of racist tirade against Black UK student
A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.
Newtown police identify man accused of striking an officer