2 dead following 2-vehicle crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Two people died after a two-vehicle crash happened in Clinton County on Monday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Danny Dunn, 72, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup northbound on State Route 73 south of McCoy Road in Union Township, when he drove left of center and hit a 2009 Mercury Mariner SUV, driven by 48-year-old Eric Thompson.

Both of the individuals died at the scene, troopers said.

OSP says this is the twelfth fatal crash this year in Clinton County, with 15 lives lost.

“The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind all drivers to drive sober, avoid distracted driving, and always wear your seatbelt. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire and EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation,” OSP said.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Troopers are still investigating.

