Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

2 dead following 2-vehicle crash in Clinton County

OSP was at the scene of a crash involving two fatalities in Clinton County Monday night.
OSP was at the scene of a crash involving two fatalities in Clinton County Monday night.(wifr)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Two people died after a two-vehicle crash happened in Clinton County on Monday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Danny Dunn, 72, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup northbound on State Route 73 south of McCoy Road in Union Township, when he drove left of center and hit a 2009 Mercury Mariner SUV, driven by 48-year-old Eric Thompson.

Both of the individuals died at the scene, troopers said.

OSP says this is the twelfth fatal crash this year in Clinton County, with 15 lives lost.

“The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind all drivers to drive sober, avoid distracted driving, and always wear your seatbelt. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire and EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation,” OSP said.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Troopers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in...
Trump in Dayton teases presidential run, paints bleak picture of America
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Pike County trial: ‘George was smart, Jake was trouble,’ pastor testifies
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified

Latest News

George Wagner IV sits with Defense Attorney John P. Parker. The trial of George Wagner IV...
WATCH: BCI agents testify as Pike County massacre trial resumes
Just days after his office sued Dollar General Corp., Attorney General Dave Yost sued...
‘Bait advertising’ Ohio AG sues Family Dollar after more Butler County stores fail price checks
Tuesday is Election Day
Election Day 2022: What you need to know
First Alert Video Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast