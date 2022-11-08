Contests
Butler County fatal shooting could have been politically motivated: 911 calls

911 calls released after deadly Butler County shooting
By Ken Brown
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - A murder investigation in Butler County is suspected of being politically motivated, according to recently released 911 calls.

On Saturday afternoon, Butler County deputies were dispatched to an Okeana home for a report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, deputies found resident Anthony King, 43, dead at the scene.

According to the 911 calls, King’s son told dispatchers that their neighbor is the one who shot his dad, describing him as “crazy” and “insane.”

After talking to King’s son, the dispatcher began to get details from King’s wife:

Dispatcher: “Do you know this neighbor’s name?”

King’s wife: “Austin... I can’t remember... Austin Combs.”

Dispatcher: “How old do you think Austin is?”

King’s wife: “I think 27 or something like that.’

Dispatcher: “Do you often have problems with him?”

King’s wife: “He’s come over multiple times, confronting my husband because he thought he was a Democrat.”

Deputies arrested Combs Saturday afternoon for allegedly killing King.

Combs is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

