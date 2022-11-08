Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the Sunday Night Football slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner says the Bengals’ Nov. 20 road game against the Steelers will now start at 4:25 p.m.

At least the Bengals social media team does not seem to be bothered by the schedule change.

Our official statement in response to being flexed out of Sunday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/CMkGBBZ571 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 8, 2022

The move is part of the NFL’s “flexible scheduling” procedure which was implemented in 2006. The flex scheduling allows the league to move games in weeks five through 18 from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night.

Flexing the Chiefs-Chargers to Sunday Night Football does have meaning for the Chiefs-Bengals game on Dec. 4.

Since Kansas City will have hit their limit of primetime games (five), it ensures the Chiefs’ game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium will have an afternoon kick-off time. The Week 13 game is currently scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

