Cincinnati Pizza Week: $9 signature pies from more than a dozen restaurants
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s Cincinnati Pizza Week 2022 and more than a dozen restaurants are participating by offering a special, signature pizza pie for just $9.
“Cincinnati Pizza Week is seven days of paying homage to all things ‘za, no matter how you slice it,” organizers say. “Each participating restaurant will bake up their own spin on the wheel - from signature pies to secret menu specialties and more.”
A passport is available to guide pizza lovers to participating restaurants.
Those include:
- Bircus Brewing Company
- Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
- Catch-A-Fire Pizza
- Delicio Coal Fired Pizza
- Fireside Pizza
- Goodfellas Pizzeria
- Joe’s Pizza Napoli
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
- Mikey’s Late Night Slice
- Sorrento’s Italian Joint
- Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
- Taft’s Brewpourium
- Taglio Bar & Pizzeria
- The Gruff
- The Works Brick Oven Restaurant
- Two Cities Pizza Company
Cincinnati Pizza Week runs now through Sunday, Nov. 13.
Download the app to access the map of entire list of participating restaurants.
