Cincinnati Pizza Week: $9 signature pies from more than a dozen restaurants

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s Cincinnati Pizza Week 2022 and more than a dozen restaurants are participating by offering a special, signature pizza pie for just $9.

“Cincinnati Pizza Week is seven days of paying homage to all things ‘za, no matter how you slice it,” organizers say. “Each participating restaurant will bake up their own spin on the wheel - from signature pies to secret menu specialties and more.”

A passport is available to guide pizza lovers to participating restaurants.

Those include:

Bircus Brewing Company

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

Catch-A-Fire Pizza

Delicio Coal Fired Pizza

Fireside Pizza

Goodfellas Pizzeria

Joe’s Pizza Napoli

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

Mikey’s Late Night Slice

Sorrento’s Italian Joint

Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria

Taft’s Brewpourium

Taglio Bar & Pizzeria

The Gruff

The Works Brick Oven Restaurant

Two Cities Pizza Company

Cincinnati Pizza Week runs now through Sunday, Nov. 13.

Download the app to access the map of entire list of participating restaurants.

