Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati Pizza Week: $9 signature pies from more than a dozen restaurants

Cincinnati Pizza Week returns for 2022!
Cincinnati Pizza Week returns for 2022!(PRNewswire)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s Cincinnati Pizza Week 2022 and more than a dozen restaurants are participating by offering a special, signature pizza pie for just $9.

“Cincinnati Pizza Week is seven days of paying homage to all things ‘za, no matter how you slice it,” organizers say. “Each participating restaurant will bake up their own spin on the wheel - from signature pies to secret menu specialties and more.”

A passport is available to guide pizza lovers to participating restaurants.

Those include:

  • Bircus Brewing Company
  • Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
  • Catch-A-Fire Pizza
  • Delicio Coal Fired Pizza
  • Fireside Pizza
  • Goodfellas Pizzeria
  • Joe’s Pizza Napoli
  • MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
  • Mikey’s Late Night Slice
  • Sorrento’s Italian Joint
  • Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
  • Taft’s Brewpourium
  • Taglio Bar & Pizzeria
  • The Gruff
  • The Works Brick Oven Restaurant
  • Two Cities Pizza Company

Cincinnati Pizza Week runs now through Sunday, Nov. 13.

Download the app to access the map of entire list of participating restaurants.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Butler County Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.
Newtown officer hit during chase through city
Deputies and SWAT were called to a home in Brown County Saturday.
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says

Latest News

Officer involved in crash on Ronald Reagan Highway
Officer involved in crash on Ronald Reagan Highway
Dog's bark credited with alerting man to thief
Dog’s bark credited with alerting neighbor to thief in Walnut Hills
Brad Williams
Man found guilty in attempted murder of Covington police officer: BODYCAM
Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in...
Trump in Dayton teases presidential run, paints bleak picture of America