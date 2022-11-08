Dan+Shay, Alabama to headline new country music festival in West Chester
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dan+Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young, and Alabama will be headlining the first Voices of America Country Music Festival in West Chester next summer.
The three-day festival will be held at the Voice of America Park on Aug. 11-13.
Gabby Barrett, Jake Owen, and Riley Green are also some of the artists, in addition to 26 others who will be performing throughout the weekend.
The three-day passes range from general admission to VIP Ultimate Experience.
- General Admission three-day pass includes access to all three stages, food, beverages, and re-entry. Cost: $189
- Main stage three-day pass includes benefits of the general admission ticket as well as premier viewing area in the main stage VIP pit, cash bars, and VIP-only restrooms. No seating-standing room only. Cost: $499
- Super VIP three-day pass includes an all-inclusive experience with beverages and food (light snacks and one full meal), VIP entrance, and private restrooms. Cost: $1,499
Passes will be in the form of a wristband and will be mailed in July.
Organizers have yet to announce if and when individual tickets will be sold.
