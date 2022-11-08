Contests
Dan+Shay, Alabama to headline new country music festival in West Chester

Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour at KFC Yum! Center rescheduled
Dan + Shay will be performing at West Chester's first country music festival in August.(tcw-wave)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dan+Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young, and Alabama will be headlining the first Voices of America Country Music Festival in West Chester next summer.

The three-day festival will be held at the Voice of America Park on Aug. 11-13.

Gabby Barrett, Jake Owen, and Riley Green are also some of the artists, in addition to 26 others who will be performing throughout the weekend.

The three-day passes range from general admission to VIP Ultimate Experience.

  • General Admission three-day pass includes access to all three stages, food, beverages, and re-entry. Cost: $189
  • Main stage three-day pass includes benefits of the general admission ticket as well as premier viewing area in the main stage VIP pit, cash bars, and VIP-only restrooms. No seating-standing room only. Cost: $499
  • Super VIP three-day pass includes an all-inclusive experience with beverages and food (light snacks and one full meal), VIP entrance, and private restrooms. Cost: $1,499

Passes will be in the form of a wristband and will be mailed in July.

Organizers have yet to announce if and when individual tickets will be sold.

