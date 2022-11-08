Dan+Shay, Alabama to headline new country music festival in West Chester

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dan+Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young, and Alabama will be headlining the first Voices of America Country Music Festival in West Chester next summer.

The three-day festival will be held at the Voice of America Park on Aug. 11-13.

Gabby Barrett, Jake Owen, and Riley Green are also some of the artists, in addition to 26 others who will be performing throughout the weekend.

Your 2023 VOA Country Music Fest lineup is here! Passes are on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 AM. Get ready to party with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young, Alabama and 30 more of country’s hottest artists!https://t.co/ibPrIy9UlV pic.twitter.com/2BnNkaPQRl — VOACountryMusicFest (@VOACountryFest) November 8, 2022

The three-day passes range from general admission to VIP Ultimate Experience.

General Admission three-day pass includes access to all three stages, food, beverages, and re-entry. Cost: $189

Main stage three-day pass includes benefits of the general admission ticket as well as premier viewing area in the main stage VIP pit, cash bars, and VIP-only restrooms. No seating-standing room only. Cost: $499

Super VIP three-day pass includes an all-inclusive experience with beverages and food (light snacks and one full meal), VIP entrance, and private restrooms. Cost: $1,499

Passes will be in the form of a wristband and will be mailed in July.

Organizers have yet to announce if and when individual tickets will be sold.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.